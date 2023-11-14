Truckstop helps support US Capitol Christmas Tree delivery

BOISE, Idaho — The annual tradition of hoisting a Christmas tree outside our nation’s Capitol is made possible by sponsors, such as Truckstop, that help fund the journey.

According to a news release, the Monongahela National Forest, through its partnership with Choose Outdoors, is providing this year’s tree thanks to the support of Truckstop and 84 Lumber.

Monongahela National Forest has harvested the 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce tree and prepared it for the nearly 1,000-mile trip. Werner Enterprises is in charge of getting it there on time Nov. 17.

The tree will then be decorated with handmade ornaments made by West Virginians as a gift to the city.

Smaller Christmas trees will also be provided to service members stationed at Joint Base Andrews and offices throughout Washington.

“We are honored to be part of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative again this year,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer at Truckstop. “Supporting our customer Werner Enterprises as they transport a seasonal symbol to our nation’s capital aligns with our mission to empower carriers with real-time data for informed decision making to move freight efficiently in a high-trust marketplace.”

The initiative is made possible with cash and in-kind contributions from large and small companies and volunteers locally and across America who provide vital support of time and resources.

“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong community partnerships throughout West Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We’re grateful for the time and resources Truckstop provides to help make this the best year yet.”

For news, events and tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com.