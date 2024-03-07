Premier Transportation appoints Cameron Holzer to president

ATLANTA — Premier Transportation has announced Cameron Holzer as its new president.

As president, Holzer’s focus is on growing the overall company through both organic expansion and acquisitions, which is supported by continued excellence in customer satisfaction, according to a news release.

“Cameron’s leadership and vision will be key in the growth of our company, as we look to build upon our 31-year history of providing top-quality integrated transportation and logistics solutions to the retail and consumer product industries,” said Mike Medici, chairman and CEO at Premier. “He is an experienced leader and creative thinker, whose operational background and industry expertise will be a true asset to our team.”

Holzer brings more than 25 years of experience to Premier Transportation.

Prior to joining the logistics provider, Holzer most recently served as president at Bulk Transport Company East, Inc., where he oversaw their specialized business in the U.S. and led the acquisition efforts of five companies in three years. Before his tenure at Bulk Transport, Holzer held leadership roles at CRST, including the role of president, during his 12 years with the company. He began his transportation career at CR England, where he led the over-the-road vision of the refrigerated carrier.

“I’m fortunate to join the Premier Transportation team and am bullish about the future of this company,” Holzer said. “This company has excelled under the leadership of Mike and we’re looking forward to working together to foster growth while continuing to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. Premier Transportation has a reputation as a leader in the retail trucking space and as we look to expand our services into additional industries, we’ll continue to hold to Premier’s key values and services.”

Holzer first joined Premier Transportation in November 2023.