Volvo electric tractors used to launch California program for drayage fleets

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Volvo Class 8 VNR Electric trucks will be utilized to launch the pilot ONE Electric Truck Program, which offers small drayage fleets in Southern California a free three-month lease on the zero-tailpipe emission trucks.

The ONE Electric Truck Program was developed by Ocean Network Express (ONE), a global container shipping company that services the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, to facilitate the transition to zero-emission vehicles for small drayage fleets, according to a news release.

Volvo Trucks North America customer BoxLinks (member of LX Pantos) is ONE’s regional partner and purchased the two Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Funding for the trucks was made possible, in part, by CARB’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project.

BoxLinks will manage the leasing contract and operations on the program, which will allow small fleets to determine if electric rigs are an operational fit for their fleet before making a purchase decision.

“At Volvo Trucks North America, we’re excited about the transformative potential of electromobility. Our collaboration with BoxLinks and the ONE Electric Truck Program is a significant step in this direction,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The Volvo VNR Electric trucks represent a total transportation solution, backed by an electromobility ecosystem of support. This unique initiative is about more than just expanding the adoption of electric trucks; it’s about supporting smaller fleets in their understanding of what the transition to zero-emissions vehicles entails so that they can also prepare to drive the industry towards a more sustainable future.”

These VNR Electric trucks feature a six-battery pack configuration with a total battery capacity of 565 kWh.

This will manage the short-term rentals of electric trucks, including charging, insurance and the vehicle lease agreement.

“This comprehensive package is designed to make the transition to electric vehicles seamless for independent operators and small fleets,” the news release notes. “Maintenance will be handled by Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer TEC Equipment-La Mirada and covered under the Volvo Gold Contract. The Volvo Gold Contract, Volvo Trucks’ premier service offering for the VNR Electric, is a turn-key solution that allows customers to have operational peace of mind with electric vehicles.

The service offering includes scheduled and preventative maintenance, towing and vehicle repair, including the vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries to maximize peak vehicle uptime, performance and productivity.

The battery-electric truck offers a 250kW DC charge rate that can achieve an 80% charge in about 90 minutes.

“The deployment of Volvo VNR Electric trucks at the Port of Los Angeles marks a significant stride towards sustainable freight transportation,” according to the news release. “The battery-electric trucks reduce emissions and enhance driver comfort, especially during the hot summer. Drivers can utilize the Volvo VNR Electric truck’s electric HVAC system to run air conditioning while waiting to be loaded or unloaded to adhere to the no-idle zone regulations within the port or run heat during cold weather deliveries and pickups.”

The Volvo VNR Electric truck also features standard heated and ventilated seats with a lumbar back cycler.

The ONE Electric Truck Program also includes charging at Forum Mobility’s charging depot at the Port of Long Beach, located at 260 Pico Avenue, next to the terminals.

Forum Mobility is building a network of charging depots around California’s busiest ports and along common trucking routes to warehouse destinations. This network offers a one-stop solution that makes it easy for carriers servicing marine terminals to access battery-electric trucks.