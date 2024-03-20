Together for Safer Roads welcomes Motive as it newest member

NEW YORK—Together for Safer Roads (TSR) recently announced that a new member has been added to their family: the fleet operations company, Motive.

“We are thrilled to welcome Motive to our diverse coalition of industry leaders,” said Peter Goldwasser, TSR’s executive director. “Their commitment to safety technology, focus on partnerships, and diverse expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to advance fleet safety.”

According to a news release, Motive has a fully unified Integrated Operations Platform that “combines driver safety, fleet management, equipment monitoring and spend management all in one place. It also leverages advanced AI to deliver critical value for fleets, offering greater control, deeper insights and enhanced safety measures. Motive’s AI Dashcam ensures enhanced safety and fewer road disruptions.”

In addition to its AI Dashcam, Motive also offers driver-friendly electronic logging devices that simplifies compliance, which helps fleets reduce risk while providing automation tools that are appreciated by truck drivers.

“We protect drivers across more than 120,000 businesses and a wide range of industries who use our technology to drive safely, efficiently, and have more profitable operations,” said Gary Johnson, head of safety and compliance strategy at Motive. “Joining Together for Safer Roads aligns perfectly with Motive’s mission to prevent incidents and reduce risk for those that move the physical economy forward, powering our homes, delivering our food, and making our society function .”

TSR’s Board Chair and Global Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Anheuser-Busch InBev, Andres Penate, said that Motive’s membership in TSR strengthens the organization’s position as a global leader in road safety advocacy and innovation.

“We welcome them on board as our newest member,” he concluded.