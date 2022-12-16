ACT Research takes ride-along on Hyliion HyperTruck ERX

COLUMBUS, Ind. – ACT Research recently completed a ride-along on Hyliion’s HyperTruck ERX, a Class 8 hybrid battery-electric and natural gas powertrain that uses a Peterbilt tractor.

The event gave ACT researchers “a chance to dive deeper into one of the various decarbonization options available for fleets,” a news release stated.

As one of the many Class 8 decarbonization options, ACT hoped to learn more in a hands-on review of the HyperTruck ERX and how this vehicle fits into the matrix of ACT’s forecast and total-cost-of-ownership model.

As part of the upcoming third edition of CHARGING FORWARD, a report that collects and analyzes:

Propulsion systems evolution of battery- and fuel-cell electric, natural gas, internal hydrogen combustion, hybrid, and gasoline powertrains.

Government regulations and subsidies.

Electric, hydrogen, natural gas, and gasoline supply and infrastructure.

ACT Research will be updating the TCO model of 50 unique vehicle applications around the globe through 2040. Vehicles like Hyliion’s HyperTruck ERX and the application solution they address will be examined to forecast the key considerations and adoption of different powertrains based on a bottoms-up approach of ACT’s model.

“We’ve really spent a considerable amount of time looking at the regulatory landscape to understand how policies and regulations will impact ZEV adoption,” Lydia Vieth, ACT Research analyst of electrification and autonomy, said. “Everything from ZEV mandates and NOx emissions regulations to relaxing weight penalties and local air quality rules. Regulatory impacts are built into our TCO model, and we’ve made it easy for our clients to factor in their own subsidies and incentives. This means ACT is able to give our clients not only decarbonization adoption rates for 50 working applications of Classes 4-8 vehicles, but a complete understanding of the factors and circumstances driving those adoption rates around the world.”