Big rig driver arrested after hit and run with Nebraska trooper

By The Trucker News Staff -
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 56-year-old North Dakota man was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, after a hit and run wreck involving a Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) trooper.

According to a news release, Kasey Martinson was arrested following a pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80.

The incident began at approximately 5:10 p.m. after NSP received information about a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

Soon after, a trooper observed the semi driving erratically and attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 409, the news release stated.

After the semi driver pulled over to the shoulder, he accelerated in reverse, striking the trooper’s patrol unit, disabling it and injuring the trooper.

The driver of the semi then fled westbound on Interstate 80. A short time later, a Seward County sheriff’s deputy located the semi and also attempted a traffic stop. The semi driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Troopers took over the pursuit as the semi entered York County. As the semi passed the Grand Island interchanges, stop sticks were deployed to slow the vehicle.

The semi lost multiple tires, but it the driver continued traveling westbound on Interstate 80. During the pursuit, the semi driver attempted to strike multiple patrol vehicles, police said.

Troopers were able to bring the semi to a stop near mile marker 252 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

However, the driver refused to exit the vehicle or respond to repeated commands from troopers. After approximately one hour of attempting to get the driver to exit voluntarily, an NSP K9 was deployed into the cab of the semi.

The driver then exited immediately and was taken into custody.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

