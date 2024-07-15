ARI-HETRA touts BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts 

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — ARI-HETRA, is highlighting its cutting-edge BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts.

“Our lifts redefine what’s achievable,” said President and COO of ARI-HETRA, Chris Jones. “Not only do they strengthen safety and productivity but demonstrate unrivaled dependability and simplicity. We’re thrilled to deliver this pioneering technology industrywide.”

Designed to advance efficiency and safeguard operations, these industry-leading lifts maximize performance for service techs across numerous industries, according to ARI-HETRA.

“The BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts deliver unparalleled versatility and practicality, cementing their role as essential shop equipment,” the company said in a press release. “They are powered by a low friction recirculating ball-screw mechanism allowing for precise control and ultimate efficiency. A longer battery life promises the highest number of lifting cycles in the industry. Technicians can easily move and reposition each wireless mobile column lift, increasing turnaround time and productivity. Our wireless mobile column lifts can be hooked up in sets of up to 8 with a maximum capacity of 144,000 lbs.”

According to ARI-HETRA, key features include:

Made In the USA – Alabama.

Each wireless lift supports up to 18,000 lbs.; a set of 8 bears up to 144,000 lbs.

No wiring is needed, which declutters work areas and reduces risks.

Recirculating ball-screw mechanism requires little maintenance, is lightweight and does not leak like hydraulic systems may.

Intuitive Interface: User-friendly controls with precise lift positioning.

Safety: Self-balancing and automatic shut-off add protective measures.

Versatility: Optimal for an assortment of medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

In addition to the technical specifications, the BPW Wireless Mobile Column Lifts are designed with the user in mind. The intuitive interface and robust construction ensure that operators can perform maintenance tasks efficiently and safely, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.