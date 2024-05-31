CALSTART, partners expand program ahead of electric truck growth

BOSTON — Clean transportation nonprofit CALSTART has a new addition to its no-cost partnership program: The Mass Fleet Advisor Program.

The program is designed to help commercial fleets plan for a smoother and more feasible transition to zero-emission trucks through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, according to a news release.

“Medium-and heavy-duty vehicles produce a significant amount of carbon pollution and cost a lot of money to fuel and maintain,” said Massachusetts Clean Energy Center CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. “MassCEC often hears from businesses and nonprofits that are determined to electrify their fleets but are overwhelmed by the process. Our Mass Fleet Advisor program has a proven track record of breaking down these barriers, and that’s why we’re tripling the number of organizations we can assist with no-cost technical expertise and roadmaps to achieve fleet electrification.”

Each fleet participating in the program has data on its vehicles, which allows the consultant team to perform energy modeling and make vehicle recommendations through the onsite electric infrastructure and solar assessments for the electric vehicle infrastructure analysis.

“We are thrilled to provide free, personalized electrification assistance to private and nonprofit fleets,” said Jennifer Kritzler, Regional Deputy Director, Northeast, for CALSTART. “With support from our partners, this program will prove to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in transitioning to clean medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the state.”

Once the analysis is achieved, a personalized Fleet Electrification Report, which includes overviews of electric vehicles and infrastructure, total cost of ownership profiles short-and long-term electrification recommendations, and more, is prepared.

Although the program does not offer capital to help with the transition to electrification, the Environmental Protection Agency is developing programs, such as the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program, that can assist prospective buyers. Purchases of any electric vehicles are not required to participate in the program.