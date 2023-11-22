Clean Energy opens RNG fueling station in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has opened a new renewable natural gas station (RNG) in Baltimore, near the Pulaski Industrial Area, according to a Nov. 21 press release. RNG is made entirely of organic waste and promises to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The new station is located near the Pulaski Industrial Area and provides heavy-duty truck fleets access to a low-carbon, sustainable fuel along the busy East Coast trucking corridor.

The new station, located at 6820 Quad Ave., sits on almost 20 acres and includes four fast-fill dispensers for easy in-and-out fueling of RNG, as well as private time-fill hoses for up to 156 trucks and parking for drivers’ personal vehicles.

“Large fleets fueling with RNG have the ability to realize immediate and significant carbon reduction, especially in the heavy-duty truck sector,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of Clean Energy. “The opening of our station in Maryland and others around the country demonstrates the demand for an affordable, clean fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and is available today.”

The opening of the new RNG station opening comes at a time when RNG is gaining momentum of using natural fuel to for heavy-duty vehicles with the introduction of the Cummins X15N natural gas engine planned for 2024. This new 15-liter engine is currently being tested a handful of fleets, including Walmart, Werner, Knight Swift and UPS. The early reaction to the X15N has been very positive at, according to the Clean Energy press release.

Clean Energy currently has a network of 590 fueling stations in North America and is steadily expanding, with stations built and strategically located to serve heavy-duty truck fleets.