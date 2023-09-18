EKA, BlueGrace Logistics to deliver integrated LTL services

SALT LAKE CITY — EKA Solutions Inc., a provider of the People-First cloud-based integrated freight management platform EKA Omni-TMS, has announced a less-than-truckload (LTL) partnership with BlueGrace Logistics, a top third-party logistics (3PL) providers.
The collaboration will deliver cutting-edge EKA Freight Management and BlueGrace LTL Services to EKA broker and shippers customers beginning Q4 2023, according to a news release.
“EKA is excited to work with BlueGrace Logistics, a long-time player in the LTL space. Consistent with EKA’s vision to deliver comprehensive plug-and-play freight management platform, this integration between EKA and BlueGrace will make it easy for Omni-TMS customers to ship their products by using LTL transportation mode and in a secure, efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO for EKA Solutions Inc. “This technology and business collaboration, melded with transportation management expertise and the next level of customer services will deliver unbeatable LTL freight services to EKA TMS customers.”
Bobby Harris, founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics said that the partnership “represents a strategic alignment of two industry leaders committed to revolutionizing freight management. EKA Solutions and BlueGrace will continue to work together to provide comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of the supply chain, bringing connectivity and streamlined integrations for all stakeholders.”
