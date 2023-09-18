More than $9.9M in marijuana seized from big rig in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, Texas — Federal authorities have seized nearly $10 million worth of marijuana from a tractor-trailer that was supposed to be carrying home goods.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the bust happened on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the World Trade Bridge at the Port of Laredo, Texas.

A news release stated that a CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection. Using a so-called non-intrusive inspection system, officers discovered 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of marijuana within the trailer.

The drugs had a street value of $9,904,204.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said. “We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis.”