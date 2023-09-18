ATA’s technology, maintenance council begins skills competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) has opened the TMC’s 2022 Fall Meeting & National Technician Skills Competitions at the Huntington Convention Center.

“TMC’s Fall Meeting and TMCSuperTech are an important chance to highlight the professionalism and dedication of our industry’s technicians to keeping our trucks moving,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “At this critical time, it is never more important to pay attention to detail and TMC excels at that so this promises to be a tremendously valuable event.”

This year’s theme is “Excellence in Maintenance Quality Control” and features TMC’s customary slate of educational sessions, task force meetings, technical sessions and management sessions, in addition the Council’s multi-track professional and student technician competitions, according to a news release.

The week, which began on Monday, Sept. 18, kicks off with TMCSuperTech 2023. TMC’s Technician & Educator Committee is welcoming more than 130 techs to compete one of four tracks in Cleveland. TMCSuperTech 2023 will feature tracks for heavy duty, trailer, and light/medium vehicle technicians.

TMCFutureTech will test post-secondary graduate students. The competitions showcase the high degree of skill and knowledge shown everyday by trucking industry technicians. It is trucking’s only industry-wide competition dedicated both to honoring technician professionalism.

“For more than six decades, TMC has worked to raise professional and technical standards for the trucking industry,” said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. “This fall meeting is an important part of that – not just to test the nation’s best technicians – but to have the opportunity to discuss and learn about the latest advances in truck technology in our myriad of task forces and educational sessions.”

“We’re excited to be focusing on quality control in our 2023 Fall Meeting agenda,” said TMC General Chairman and Treasurer Todd Cotier, director of maintenance, Bison Transport Inc., “It is an essential topic to consider when discussing the pressing technical issues of the day and in working together to improve truck technology.”