TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Cops seize hundreds of pounds of pot from rig’s sleeper during west Tennessee traffic stop

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Cops seize hundreds of pounds of pot from rig’s sleeper during west Tennessee traffic stop
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Cops seize hundreds of pounds of pot from rig’s sleeper during west Tennessee traffic stop
These U-Haul boxes contain more than 300 pounds of marijuana seized by authorities from the sleeper berth of a semi-truck. (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana from the sleeper berth of an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 14, along Interstate 40.

According to a Facebook posting, a male suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not name the suspect.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE