Cops seize hundreds of pounds of pot from rig’s sleeper during west Tennessee traffic stop

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force seized more than 300 pounds of marijuana from the sleeper berth of an 18-wheeler during a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 14, along Interstate 40.
According to a Facebook posting, a male suspect was taken into custody.
Police did not name the suspect.
