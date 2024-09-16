Embracing the future: Tom’s Truck Center opens country’s first onsite hydrogen refueling station

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Tom’s Truck Center, part of the Nikola sales and service dealer network has opened the first hydrogen refueling station onsite at a commercial truck dealership in the United States.

The Nikola HYLA modular hydrogen refueling station for the heavy-duty transportation sector is located onsite at Tom’s Truck Center’s Santa Fe Springs location in Los Angeles County, a strategic location along Highway 5, one of the busiest highways in the nation.

“California is laying the foundation for a hydrogen-powered future, and we are proud to help drive this transition,” said KC Heidler, Tom’s Truck Center president and CEO. “This station allows us to support our customers who choose hydrogen units by offering the necessary infrastructure. By partnering with HYLA and making hydrogen refueling accessible, we’re significantly reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and setting new standards in clean transportation.”

According to a company press release, the high-pressure (700-bar) dispensing equipment allows for reliable turnaround times, refueling up to 30 trucks daily. The station will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with dedicated HYLA Ambassadors/Operations Technicians ensuring efficient service. Conveniently located along the highway, this setup minimizes downtime for heavy-duty trucks needing refueling, such as the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

Notable guests in attendance at a special unveiling event included State Senator Josh Newman, State Senator Bob Archuleta, Santa Fe Springs City Manager Rene Bobadilla, GO-Biz Deputy Director of ZEV Market Development Gia Brazil Vacin, California Air Resources Board (CARB) Representative Isaac Lino, Tom’s Truck Center President KC Heidler, and Nikola Corporation President and CEO Stephen Girsky.

“Hydrogen and fuel technology offer a promising pathway toward replacing diesel with green, renewable sources of energy at scale and affordability,” Newman said. “Today’s opening of the HYLA station at Tom’s Truck Center in Santa Fe Springs in Los Angeles County is an important milestone for zero-emission heavy goods movement in California and represents a critical next step as California makes progress on its ambitious goals to decarbonize our transportation systems in the service of cleaner air and a healthy sustainable environment for all.”

Other current HYLA hydrogen refueling locations in Calif. include Long Beach and Ontario. It is anticipated that 14 hydrogen refueling solutions will be operational by the end of 2024.

“Tom’s also offers new and used sales, rental and leasing option, and service, for EV and hydrogen trucks of all sizes,” the company said in the release. “Tom’s dedicated zero-emission transportation experts help customers navigate government incentive programs, provide charging options, educate on available products, and more. This new HYLA modular refueling station is only the beginning. The long-term plan incorporates a Tom’s Truck Center permanent hydrogen refueling station, which is projected to be completed by the end of 2026.”