IMC Logistics deploys Powerfleet’s Unity platform

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Logistics software management firm Powerfleet recently announced that IMC Logistics has deployed its software-as-a-service (SaaS) based, data-agnostic platform called Unity.
According to a news release, through using Unity’s data highway, large amounts of data can now be ingested, harmonized and simplified within a single pane of glass, offering actionable insights and real-time visibility of IMC’s unpowered and untethered assets across hundreds of locations in North America.
“With Unity now consolidating large amounts of IMC’s data from numerous sources and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, the pain of having multiple providers and portals has been eliminated,” the news release states. “This unification makes the platform a future-proof solution — as IMC grows and evolves, Unity eases the friction of standard mergers and acquisitions activity by rapidly consuming and harmonizing the new data sets.”
This partnership has also solved asset visibility challenges for IMC and helped mitigate the need for constant search and re-evaluation of equipment, the news release notes.
“It has been an exemplary experience with the Powerfleet team every step of the way from the pre-sales process through to contract execution and technical deployment,” said Carl Schultz, vice president of IT at IMC. “Powerfleet Unity is purpose-fit to empower our digital transformation and Powerfleet’s people truly care, a winning combination and a formula for success. In short, Unity brings order to our data chaos.”
IMC leverages the Unity platform and Asset Gateway product, taking full advantage of Powerfleet’s best-in-class hardware and SaaS software solutions, resulting in complete, real-time asset visibility from port to final destination.
“This partnership is a perfect illustration of the transformative power of data and how it can unify operations to achieve business objectives,” said Steve Towe, chief executive officer at Powerfleet. “The IMC team is revolutionizing the transportation space, and we are honored to work with a company that is similarly dedicated to ongoing innovation to better serve customers.”
