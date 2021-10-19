TheTrucker.com
Nikola, PGT Trucking collaborate on electric truck project

By The Trucker News Staff -
Deliveries of the trucks are anticipated to begin in 2023. (Courtesy: Nikola)

PHOENIX — Nikola Corporation has announced a collaboration with PGT Trucking, Inc. to build 100 new electric trucks.

Deliveries of the trucks are anticipated to begin in 2023 when production begins at Nikola’s Coolidge, Arizona, manufacturing facility, a news release said.

“We are excited that PGT has elected to partner with Nikola in advancing and adopting (heavy duty fuel cell electric vehicle) technology,” Nikola President of energy and commercial products Pablo Koziner said.

“PGT is a highly respected leader in the flatbed transportation industry with operating experience grounded on safety, reliability and customer service. We believe our FCEVs will help PGT further their objectives to continuously improve driver experience, reduce their carbon footprint and increase the efficiency of their operations while providing great value to their customers. Nikola continues to make great progress to accelerate the adoption of FCEVs through its integration of purpose-built vehicles, energy solutions and the sales and service network required to support customers.”

Designed for longer or continuous metro-regional applications, the Nikola Tre FCEV cabover has an anticipated range up to 500 miles and “will become an innovative addition to PGT’s freight hauling fleet that serves the steel, building materials, machinery, oil & gas, raw materials, aluminum and automotive industries,” the news release stated.

“For 40 years, PGT Trucking has focused on revolutionizing and refining our core competency through technology innovation,” Gregg Troian, president of PGT Trucking, said.

“It is the forward-thinking and strategic partnerships, like we have with Nikola, that allow us to cultivate transportation advancements. This partnership will give us the opportunity to offer progressive transportation solutions to our customers, while aligning with corporate-driven sustainability initiatives, and reducing their carbon footprint using innovative energy sources. Sustainable freight transportation will improve safety, reduce costs and CO2 emissions, and improve economic efficiency. PGT is proud to partner with Nikola as we evolve our fleet with a broad focus on the future of flatbed.”

