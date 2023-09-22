Peterbilt, Transition Overwatch work to help military vets transfer skills to diesel tech jobs

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt and Transition Overwatch this month announced a partnership to help transitioning military veterans leverage transferable skills into service technician careers within the Peterbilt dealer network.

Transition Overwatch, a veteran-owned company founded in 2018, identifies high-potential veterans who are transitioning into the civilian workforce and serves as an intermediary between the veteran, special government programs, the Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) and Peterbilt dealers. The program is designed to facilitate their placement in service technician careers at Peterbilt dealers across the U.S.

Transition Overwatch is supported by two government programs — SkillBridge and the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). SkillBridge provides an opportunity for active-duty military service members to participate in industry training programs while continuing to earn pay and benefits. The RAP allows service members to develop skills and required competencies desired in the civilian workforce and offers them a path to employment through training.

“Peterbilt’s partnership with Transition Overwatch helps us assist dealers in filling open service technician positions while also supporting veterans as they re-enter the workforce and search for rewarding career opportunities,” said Jason Skoog, general manager for Peterbilt and vice president of PACCAR. “Peterbilt has over 425 dealer locations in North America, and many are actively hiring service professionals. They offer competitive pay, flexible shifts, and convenient work locations.”

As part of the program announcement on Sept. 20, Peterbilt honored the program’s first graduate, Cody Andrews.

Andrews is a Marine Corps veteran who put in 20 years of service before exiting the military as a motor transport maintenance chief. He graduated from PTI’s Lisle, Illinois, campus at the end of June and has accepted a service technician position with TLG Peterbilt in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“As I began my transition from the military, I wanted to find a career that I would enjoy, and that kept me close to my family. I have loved Peterbilt trucks since I first saw my grandfather’s Model 379, so I did my research on Peterbilt,” Andrews said.

“I appreciated TLG Peterbilt’s approach to family, veterans, and customers and felt that it would be the perfect fit for me,” he continued. “I am excited to secure my dream job working on Peterbilts and grateful to Peterbilt and TLG for this fantastic career opportunity.”