Relay Payments, Haul of Fame winners close out NTDAW week at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Relay Payments team members, along with Relay’s Haul of Fame winners Sergio Orona and Jamie Hagen, were on hand at to cheer on pro driver William Byron during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The event was the group’s grand finale for this year’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16). Byron, driving No. 24 Relay Payments Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, finished ninth in a field of 36. Relay Payments is a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 car, driven by Byron. The goal of the sponsorship is to celebrate truck drivers and highlight the important role they play in the nation’s economy.

Haul of Fame winners and brothers Sergio and Juan Orona (Juan was unable to attend the event) have worked for Leesburg, Florida-based Lake Trucking Co. for 34 and 32 years respectively, having driven together for more than 20 years delivering seafood across the greater Midwest. They are recognized for their dedication and commitment to their profession, to Lake Trucking, and to the nation, especially through extremely difficult times.

The Orona brothers were nominated for the award by Ted Brozanski, president and CEO of Lake Trucking. Brozanski pointed to the brothers’ steadfast commitment through the COVID-19 pandemic as essential workers of America, even when their family experienced loss due to COVID.

“The Orona brothers represented Stokes Fish and Lake Trucking in such a manner that they became the ‘face of the company’ to our customers,” he said. “We still hear from customers today (about) how the Orona boys would always deliver on time, always with a great attitude — and always make sure the customer’s interests were their first priority.”

Jamie Hagen, owner of Hell Bent Express out of Aberdeen, South Dakota, is a lifelong trucker who takes every opportunity to share his expertise with others. He is recognized for his dedication to his profession and for enhancing the image of trucking through his innovation, education and voice.

Hagen was nominated by Felicity Hagen, as well as by Tim Dooner of Freightwaves,

“Jamie Hagen is a true mentor on 18 wheels, who preaches sensible pathways to profitability,” Dooner said. “Hagen’s focus on keeping 10mpg+ efficiency in his rigs is both legendary and just smart business. He’s built a fantastic company with an excellent reputation.”

Check out some of the highlights of the evening in the photo gallery below.

Relay Payments is a sponsor of Hendrick and the No. 24 car, driven by William Byron. The car is emblazoned with a thank you message for the nation’s truck drivers. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments Haul of Fame winners Sergio Orona (left) and Jamie Hagen pause for a photo op during the Sept. 16 event. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments co-founders Spencer Barkoff (left) and Ryan Droege (right) pose with NASCAR driver William Byron before the race. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) William Byron drives Hendrick Motorsports’ Car No. 24, sponsored by Relay Payments. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments is a sponsor of Hendrick and the No. 24 car, driven by William Byron. The car is emblazoned with a thank you message for the nation’s truck drivers. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments co-founders Spencer Barkoff (left) and Ryan Droege (center) pose with NASCAR driver William Byron before the race. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR driver William Byron, who pilots car No. 24, speaks before the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 16 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments is a sponsor of Hendrick and the No. 24 car, driven by William Byron. The car is emblazoned with a thank you message for the nation’s truck drivers. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments is a sponsor of Hendrick and the No. 24 car, driven by William Byron. The car is emblazoned with a thank you message for the nation’s truck drivers. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography) Relay Payments team members and customers, along with this year’s Haul of Fame winners and NASCAR driver William Byron, gathered at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 16 to cap off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Relay is the corporate sponsor for Hendrick Motorsports’ Car No. 24, driven by Byron. (Courtesy: Nigel Kinrade Photography)