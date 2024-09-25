Steady climb: US trailer production surpasses orders

COLUMBUS, Ind. – August net trailer orders, at 7,700 units, were nearly 40% lower year-for-year, but 500 units above July’s intake bringing year-to-date August net order activity to 89.4k units, according to this month’s issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“Trailer cancellations moved higher again in August,” said Jennifer McNealy, director–CV Market Research and Publications at ACT Research. “The cancellation rate increased to 3.6% of the backlog, from July’s 3.0% rate. Build significantly outpaced orders again in August, by 11k units. As a result, backlogs shrank nearly 14% sequentially.”

U.S. trailer manufacturers and suppliers continue to navigate the choppy waters of weak demand, according to ACT.

“They say no news is good news, but in the case of the current US trailer environment, that’s hardly the case,” McNealy said. “While no news means conditions aren’t deteriorating, it also means no real improvement presently, despite hopes for the contrary amid otherwise generally positive economic news.”

