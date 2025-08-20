TRAC Intermodal introduces TRAC GeoFleet

PRINCETON, N.J. — TRAC Intermodal is launching TRAC GeoFleet, a smart chassis solution that provides customers with guaranteed chassis availability, usage-based billing through geofencing capabilities and GPS tracking.

“As the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in the U.S., TRAC continues to redefine our category by developing smart, on-demand fleet solutions that best fit the evolving needs of our customers,” said Daniel Walsh, president, CEO of TRAC Intermodal. “Our customers can now operate with guaranteed access to TRAC’s trusted equipment and advanced visibility tools, while paying only for what they use.”

TRAC GeoFleet

According to a company press release, customers pay only for the chassis they use when they use it. TRAC GeoFleet will be available nationwide.

“With this new program, TRAC customers — motor carriers, ocean carriers, BCOs, railroads and NVOCCs — can choose the size and type of TRAC chassis they want and store it on their property, under a flexible term-lease model,” TRAC said. “Billing doesn’t begin until chassis depart the geofenced area around their facility. Customers benefit from guaranteed chassis availability, instant access when needed and reduced uncertainty during market shifts. GPS-equipped chassis give customers full visibility and control to optimize the use of their equipment.”

According to the release, TRAC GeoFleet delivers significant value to customers with usage-based billing that aligns with demand.

“Guaranteed chassis availability reduces delays, while GPS tracking provides real-time visibility to optimize planning,” TRAC said. “By eliminating last-minute sourcing and mitigating market volatility, TRAC GeoFleet offers customers predictable, cost-efficient chassis availability.”