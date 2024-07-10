Volvo gets initial VNL order in Canada

There is cause for celebration.

Volvo Trucks North America announced via press release that Tobler and Sons Inc., a family-owned logistics company, is the first customer in Canada to order the all-new Volvo VNL.

According to the release, the logistics fleet will add two VNL 860s with the Edge Black interior and exterior trim to their fleet, which is exclusively Volvo trucks. Tobler and Sons recently participated in immersive customer events at the Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley (NRV) assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia, which has been expanded with a new $400 million factory dedicated to building the all-new Volvo VNL. Volvo Trucks is hosting customer events throughout the summer, providing a hands-on opportunity to experience the all-new Volvo VNL and explore the packaging options and trim levels. Production of the all-new Volvo VNL will start this summer, with deliveries beginning later this year.

“These events at NRV have given us a fantastic opportunity to engage with our customers and witness their excitement about the all-new Volvo VNL,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “Tobler and Sons has been a loyal Volvo Trucks customer for many years, and I’m thrilled to see their trucks come off the assembly line with distinctive Edge Black trim. Their new trucks will stand out on the road with their sleek aerodynamic cabs and gloss-black accents and finish, making a striking addition to their Volvo fleet.”

The all-new Volvo VNL will provide a 10% increase in fuel efficiency and has been designed to simplify and expedite the service process to maximize uptime, enhancing their fleet’s focus on efficiency and reliability.

“I have been a lifelong Volvo Trucks customer, so I’m very familiar with the performance and efficiency of the platform. I love the streamlined look of the all-new Volvo VNL and knew that I wanted to be the first fleet in Canada to purchase one,” said Martin ‘Marty’ Tobler, owner of Tobler and Sons Inc. “It is an exciting opportunity to come to the plant where my trucks will be assembled, meet the team that designed all the new features and learn how to maximize the benefits of the new trucks.”

With the launch of the all-new Volvo VNL, Volvo Trucks introduced a new spec’ing process, offering packaging options for interior and exterior trim levels, powertrain, technology, amenities, and safety. This consultative approach to configuring and ordering, a first in the industry, streamlines and enhances the configuration and ordering process, enabling Volvo Trucks to deliver added value and cost savings compared to the conventional a la carte spec’ing process.