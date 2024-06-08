ZM trucks gets order to become top supplier

TORRANCE, Calif. – 32GROUP, which touts itself as the exclusive distributor for ZM Trucks’ zero emission
Battery Electric and Fuel Cell Electric commercial vehicle products in select markets of West Asia,
North Africa, and Southern Europe, announced that it placed its first 900-unit truck order with ZO Motors North
America for sales in their region during the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las
Vegas in a release last week.
Its release states that 32GROUP aims to become the top supplier of new energy commercial vehicles in the region using
ZM Trucks’ cost-competitive and intelligent, zero emission vehicle platforms, which not only offer
emission benefits but also reduce noise, improve driver comfort, and assist transport companies in
complying with ever-increasing regulatory requirements.
