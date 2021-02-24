Brandon Davis’s 1994 Peterbilt 379 was a rock-hauling truck for most of its career — until Brandon lovingly restored it. That Pete, with a white-on-light-blue color scheme, sports a Caterpillar 3406 mechanical engine and an 18-speed manual transmission.

As if one awesome Pete isn’t enough, Brandon built a replica of his truck for his son, Remington, or as most know him, Rooster. The “Wee Pete” has garnered millions of followers on social media and sports an identical color scheme and replicates all the chrome on the 379, including the windshield visor, dual stacks, air filters, grille and (liftable!) Texas bumper and more than 100 lights that are powered by two batteries, along with working gauges, a radio, and more.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send photos to [email protected].