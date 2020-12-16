Chuck Zaebst started driving as a team driver with his father. After driving for a variety of companies over the years, Chuck purchased his 1999 Peterbilt 379 EX HD and became an owner-operator.

The truck was customized with new stacks, lights, a paint job and more. Most recently, Chuck changed the steering wheel to an older 20-inch style and added custom cabinets in the sleeper, along with a pull-out table and a power inverter.

Under the hood, the truck has a caterpillar engine and a 13-speed transmission, but what’s Chuck’s favorite part? He said, “I just really like how it looks going down the road and how it sounds.”

