When it was time for a makeover, Stephen Valentine gave his old truck a new look. Ten years ago, he purchased his 1996 Kenworth W900L, which has a CAT 3406E engine and a 13-speed transmission.

In 2017, Stephen stripped the truck and refurbished everything from the windshield and doors to the lights and chrome details. It took him four weeks to break down, paint and rebuild the truck, and he spent two more weeks putting the interior back together.

Stephen says that all in all, he loves his truck. In his spare time, he does other people’s trucks for them, and he also has a few cars and trucks in his shop that he’s building.”

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the Cat Scale Rig of the Week, send photos to [email protected].

