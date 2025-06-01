1 dead after pickup crosses center line of Louisiana highway, collides with semi

BETHANY, La. — Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, June 1, according to a statement released by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on State Highway 79 near Buncombe Road. Authorities say a red pickup truck was heading south when it drifted into the northbound lanes, crashing into a semi truck.
Caddo Fire District 3 arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the red truck deceased. The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated on the scene and released. Deputies have since reopened both lanes of traffic on LA Highway 79.
The crash is currently under investigation.
According to a report published by KSLA, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Larry Dean Donald Jr., 40, of Deberry, Texas.
