The Nation

1 dead after pickup crosses center line of Louisiana highway, collides with semi

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
1 dead after pickup crosses center line of Louisiana highway, collides with semi
The driver of a pickup truck was killed when his vehicle drifted across the center line of Louisiana State Highway 79 and struck a semi truck. (Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BETHANY, La. — Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, June 1, according to a statement released by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on State Highway 79 near Buncombe Road. Authorities say a red pickup truck was heading south when it drifted into the northbound lanes, crashing into a semi truck.

Caddo Fire District 3 arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the red truck deceased. The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated on the scene and released. Deputies have since reopened both lanes of traffic on LA Highway 79.

The crash is currently under investigation.

According to a report published by KSLA, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Larry Dean Donald Jr., 40, of Deberry, Texas.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.

Linda Garner-Bunch
