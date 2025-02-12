Arkansas law enforcement operation combatting human trafficking

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) has released information about a human trafficking operation in the northwest part of the state.

According to ASP, 12 adults believed to be victims of human trafficking were offered services, and another 32 local victims were identified as part of Operation VOICE (Victims’ Opportunity for Independence, Care, and Empowerment), which took place in Fort Smith during the month of January.

One suspected trafficker was identified.

Arkansas State Police reports that its troopers and members of the Arkansas Human Trafficking Council conducted the single-day operation, which focused on providing victims with essential services, including food, lodging, medical assistance, counseling, therapy, and drug rehabilitation.

“This operation brought together law enforcement and victim support organizations from across the state, working compassionately to combat human trafficking,” said ASP Director Colonel Mike Hagar. “Together, we aim to recover victims and hold traffickers accountable, all in the hope of creating safer and more supportive communities for everyone.”

Prior to and during the operation, intelligence analysts and law enforcement officers worked to identify local victims. In preparation for the operation, ASP reported that two children were also removed from exploitative, vulnerable, and unstable conditions. All minors were taken into protective custody, while adult victims received support services.

“In law enforcement, there are many ways we can impact a community, but none more profound than showing kindness where only malevolence once existed,” said Major Stacie Rhoads, CID commander.

In 2024, over 700,000 escort advertisements were posted in Arkansas. The Human Trafficking Council reported recovering a total of 82 high-risk missing children, and investigations into human trafficking identified over 300 victims statewide.