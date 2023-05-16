Brenna Marron appointed FMCSA director of governmental affairs

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has announced that Brenna Marron is the agency’s new director of governmental affairs.

In this role, Marron will work closely with and advise the FMCSA administrator and senior staff on coordination of the agency’s legislative affairs, congressional relations and policy matters affecting federal, state and local government, according to a news release.

Marron brings more than a decade of federal political experience to the position, most recently in the role of deputy executive director of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. During her tenure, she served under the leadership of seven House members and a speaker of the house.

“Brenna is a proven leader and legislative strategist whose knowledge of transportation issues, commitment to safety, and focus on people reflect the values of this agency,” said FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson. “I look forward to collaborating with her to expand and enhance FMCSA legislative initiatives and build upon intergovernmental partnerships at all levels of government. I am confident her skillset will help advance FMCSA’s mission of reducing commercial motor vehicle-involved crashes and improving safety for everyone traveling on our nation’s roadways.”

The appointment marks a return to the Department of Transportation for Marron. She previously served as an advisor within the Federal Railroad Administration and director of scheduling within the office of the Secretary during the Obama Administration, the news release noted.

Marron is originally from Salt Lake City, Utah. She received a bachelor’s degree in political science and sociology from the University of Utah.