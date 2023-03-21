White House reportedly fast-tracking California’s plans to phase out diesel engines

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to approve strict new California pollution rules that will phase out diesel-powered trucks beginning with 2024 year models.

According to the Washington Post, which cited “three people briefed on the plans” but did not name them, first reported the news on March 20.

This prompted the American Trucking Associations (ATA) to quickly release a statement against the measure.

“Today, the American Trucking Associations expressed grave concerns about media reports that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) may be on the verge of granting the state of California waivers to implement potentially harmful and unrealistic emissions rules,” an ATA news release stated.

ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said he hopes the reports aren’t true. The Trucker is working to independently verify the news.

“We have worked tirelessly with EPA on aggressive, achievable timelines for emissions reductions over decades,” Spear said. “In fact, a truck in 1988 emitted as much as 60 trucks today — a more than 98% reduction — and we’re committed to the path to zero.”

Spear further stated that “If the reports are in fact accurate, let us remind you that this isn’t the United States of California. As we learned in the pandemic, the supply chain can be a fragile thing — and its integrity must be preserved at the national level. This decision has little to do with improving the environment, and everything to do with placating the far left of the environmental lobby without regard for the hard-working men and women of our industry or our country who will be left to implement California’s vision for America.”

Spear added that state and federal regulators collaborating “on this unrealistic patchwork of regulations have no grasp on the real costs of designing, building, manufacturing and operating the trucks that deliver their groceries, clothes and goods, but they will certainly feel the pain when these fanciful projections lead to catastrophic disruptions well beyond California’s borders.”

The Post reports that the EPA “intends to grant California ‘waivers’ to enforce environmental rules that are significantly tougher than federal requirements and that state regulators have already ap California’s new policies include stricter pollution limits for heavy-duty vehicles — such as delivery vans, garbage trucks and 18-wheelers — that require them to cut emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

These rules would apply to vehicles beginning with the 2024 model year, three years ahead of the administration’s latest regulations, which start with the model year 2027.