Crash causes closure of Iowa bridge

ONAWA, Iowa – An oversized loaded commercial vehicle crash has prompted a closure for repair of damage.

According to a release issued by the Iowa Department of Transportation, drivers who are traveling through Interstate 29, exit 112 and on the Iowa 175 bridge over I-29 west of Onawa need to be aware of closures, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Sioux City construction office.

The Iowa 175 bridge over I-29 was hit earlier Thursday by an oversized, overweight load. The Iowa DOT has the Iowa 175 bridge as well as portions of I-29 in the area closed while an inspection and cleanup work associated with the bridge hit is performed.

Once the inspection and associated work is complete, Iowa 175 over I-29 will be down to a single lane of alternating traffic using a temporary signal. The timing of this is currently unknown.

“This structure has been hit before and is posted for low clearance,” the release stated. “Repairs have been made previously as well. The structure is anticipated to be replaced in 2026. The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.: