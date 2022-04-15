Diamond Rio to headline at Walcott Truckers Jamboree concert

WALCOTT, Iowa — Known for their hits like “Meet in the Middle” and “Norma Jean Riley,” Diamond Rio will be taking the stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, as part of the Iowa 80 Truckstop’s 43rd Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

The event runs from July 14-16 at exit 284 along Interstate 80 in Walcott.

“With their 22 Top 10 singles and multiple platinum and gold albums, they will have the crowd dancing all evening,” Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing for the jamboree said. “The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is an iconic summer event, and we look forward to celebrating America’s truckers and the hard work they do to keep this country rolling.”

Also included in this year’s Jamboree will be the Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display, Iowa pork chop cookout, vendor exhibits, Trucker Olympics, two fireworks displays, a 100th birthday party for Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 1922 Walter Sno-Fighter, along with many other events and activities.

Admission, parking and concerts are free. Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.

More information is available by clicking here.