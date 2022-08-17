Driver injured, beef burned in I-77 tractor-trailer blaze

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce for Walmart caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 on the morning of Aug. 15, causing the lanes to close for several hours.

WSOC-TV reports that driver of the tractor-trailer went off the right shoulder of I-77 in Charlotte, then hit a concrete barrier, causing the trailer to go up in flames just before 7:30 a.m.

WGHP reports that images showed a massive fire close to the overpass near the John Belk Freeway in uptown Charlotte.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the fire had ignited the tractor-trailer’s saddlebags and fuel containers, which in turn ignited the back of the truck.

Charlotte Fire Department told media that 34 firefighters needed just over 20 minutes to control the blaze.

Update; Tractor Trailer Fire on I-77N at exit 9; tractor trailer was carrying produce; no danger to the environment. https://t.co/0EkSM7XXqh pic.twitter.com/b7Vcazgw6b — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 16, 2022

WGHP reports that the driver, Curtis Wesley Lyons, suffered burns on his lower extremities and was cited for failure to maintain lane control, according to the NCSHP.

It was also reported that one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The report did not specify if this was Lyons, however.

The NCSHP reported that the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Charlotte Fire said in a statement that there is no danger to the environment.