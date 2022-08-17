TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Driver injured, beef burned in I-77 tractor-trailer blaze

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Driver injured, beef burned in I-77 tractor-trailer blaze
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Driver injured, beef burned in I-77 tractor-trailer blaze
The NCSHP reported that the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. They also said the tractor-trailer was carrying hamburger meat for Walmart when the fire broke out. (courtesy: Charlotte Fire Department via Twitter)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce for Walmart caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 on the morning of Aug. 15, causing the lanes to close for several hours.

WSOC-TV reports that driver of the tractor-trailer went off the right shoulder of I-77 in Charlotte, then hit a concrete barrier, causing the trailer to go up in flames just before 7:30 a.m.

WGHP reports that images showed a massive fire close to the overpass near the John Belk Freeway in uptown Charlotte.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the fire had ignited the tractor-trailer’s saddlebags and fuel containers, which in turn ignited the back of the truck.

Charlotte Fire Department told media that 34 firefighters needed just over 20 minutes to control the blaze.

WGHP reports that the driver, Curtis Wesley Lyons, suffered burns on his lower extremities and was cited for failure to maintain lane control, according to the NCSHP.

It was also reported that one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The report did not specify if this was Lyons, however.

The NCSHP reported that the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Charlotte Fire said in a statement that there is no danger to the environment.

 

22 08 17 NC I 77 Fire web
A tractor-trailer went off the right shoulder of I-77 and hit the concrete barrier, which caused the trailer to go up in flames just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Courtesy: Charlotte Fire Department)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE