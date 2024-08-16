Georgia trucker sentenced to federal prison for PPP fraud

ATLANTA, Ga. — According to a news release from the Roderick Billingslea has been sentenced to federal prison for obtaining a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and operating illegal trucking businesses.

U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May sentenced the Dacula man on August 13, 2024, to two years, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $591,668.89 and the cost of his incarceration, or $49,770 annually. Billingslea was convicted on these charges on April 11, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of falsification of records, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia.

“Billingslea falsified documents in order to receive PPP funds to operate illegal and unsafe businesses that he was ordered to stop operating,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “He has now been held accountable for his crimes. But our office’s work continues in collaborating with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who defraud the United States Government, including by stealing funds from PPP and other important programs.”

“Today’s sentence should send a clear message that, along with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, we will tirelessly pursue individuals who compromise trucking safety by intentionally ignoring or circumventing federal orders and regulations,” said Joseph Harris, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT OIG), Southern Region. “We encourage the public to contact OIG’s Hotline at www.oig.dot.gov/hotline to report suspected PPP loan fraud or other illegal activities that affect the integrity of DOT programs or operations.”

“This case underscores the critical role of oversight in safeguarding taxpayer dollars and ensuring that pandemic relief programs are not exploited by those who seek to commit fraud,” said SBA OIG’s Eastern Region Special Agent in Charge Amaleka McCall-Braithwaite. “Our office will remain steadfast in pursuing those who use such vital resources for personal gain. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s office and our law enforcement partners for their collaboration and dedication to justice in this case.”

“Billingslea chose to commit fraud and steal limited pandemic relief funds designated to help businesses struggling to survive,” said Frederick D. Houston, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Secret Service Atlanta Field Office. “This case signifies our commitment to protect citizens and businesses from fraud and identity theft. We will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute those who abuse these programs.”

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, in January 2020, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ordered Billingslea’s trucking business, Billingslea’s Inc., to cease all operations due to multiple safety violations. Billingslea was also prohibited from creating any successor trucking entities.

Despite this order, Billingslea filed multiple registrations with DOT for new trucking entities that listed false owners and fake addresses. Billingslea controlled and operated these illegal businesses by stealing the corporate identities of legitimate trucking businesses. He then employed unsuspecting truck drivers who were unaware that they were hired by an illegitimate business. Billingslea used the drivers until they incurred DOT violations, after which he hired new drivers and moved on to another illegal entity.

Billingslea funded this illegal trucking enterprise with money he obtained from a PPP loan that he received through false pretenses. In June 2020, Billingslea applied for and received a PPP loan for $564,363 on behalf of Billingslea, Inc. He lied on his application, claiming that he was not barred from operating a trucking business. Billingslea also inflated the number of employees and monthly wages for the business. In April 2022, he obtained forgiveness of the loan by submitting false tax documents with the forgiveness application.