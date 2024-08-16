FMCSA pulls Blue Star, Reliable ELDs from registered list

WASHINGTON — Two devices, Blue Star ELD and Reliable ELD, have been removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) list of registerd ELDs, effective Aug. 15. According to a statement released by FMCSA, the removal is due to the providers’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A.

The following models now appear on the FMCSA’s list of Revoked Devices:

Blue Star ELD: Model number BRS, ELD identifier BRS153

Reliable ELD: Model number RRS, ELD identifier RRS121

Motor carriers and drivers using Blue Star ELD and Reliable ELD devices have 60 days to replace them with compliant ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data. The revoked devices must be replaced with compliant ELDs from the FMCSA Registered Devices list before Oct. 14. Failure to do so will be a violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1) — “No record of duty status” and drivers will be placed out of service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

If the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for their devices, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the registered devices listand inform the industry and the field of the update.