Lane closures scheduled on northbound Tri-State Tollway

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – Temporary, overnight lane closures will be scheduled this week on the Tri-State Tollway (Interstate 294) for roadway signage work as part of the I-294/Interstate 57 Interchange Project.

The temporary closures on I-294 are necessary to safely accommodate roadway signage work over the Tollway.

Work will be scheduled during overnight hours to minimize the impact on Tollway customers. Electronic message signs will be in place in advance to alert Tollway drivers to the overnight lane closures. Up-to-date closure information will be available on the Illinois Tollway’s Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Overnight Tuesday, April 26, on northbound I-294 lane closures are schedule to begin at 7 p.m., with intermittent, full closures, each lasting 15 minutes, beginning at midnight. In addition, the ramp connecting 159th Street to northbound I-294 is scheduled to close at midnight. No detour will be posted. All lanes and ramps on I-294 are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

Maps and construction information about the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) I-57 Interchange Project is available in the Project’s section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.