NSC, DEKRA publish safety technology roadmap to help protect workers

ITASCA, Ill. — The National Safety Council released a new white paper Wednesday through its Work to Zero initiative titled Safety Technology Pilot and Implementation Roadmap: Making Innovation Accessible.

Developed in partnership with safety testing company DEKRA, the report highlights challenges to innovation and provides a roadmap to assist employers on their safety journey.

“Having safety technology accessible to companies of all sizes is critical to reducing and eliminating workplace fatalities,” Paul Vincent, NSC executive vice president of the workplace practice, said. “The National Safety Council is doubling down on efforts like the Work to Zero initiative to help companies keep their workers safe by understanding the technology to enable them do so. Fatalities should never be the cost of doing business, and this report delivers a clear path for employers to embrace safety technologies, which will save lives.”

Each year, nearly 5,000 workers are lost to preventable causes.

Work to Zero aims to reverse this trend through the promise of technology, with the ultimate goal of eliminating workplace fatalities by 2050. This new report offers a four-stage roadmap with a series of continuous improvement actions for employers to follow for digital transformation, including:

Plan: determine the business goals for digital transformation.

Prepare: engage a group of digital champions and consider all elements of change management.

Evaluate: review proofs of concept and the return on investment for safety technology.

Innovate: revisit and engage all affected groups for technology and support readiness and launch implementation.

“Organizations that invest in developing an innovative spirit as well as learn to be agile and resilient can reap the optimal benefit of what technology has to offer,” Dr. Mei-Li Lin, senior vice president for innovation, solution and partnership at DEKRA, said.

The Safety Council offers an online safety course for professional truck drivers. To access it, click here.