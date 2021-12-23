Ohio to repurpose weigh stations for trucker parking

ASHLAND/MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to repurpose two unused weigh stations along interstates 71 and 76 in Ashland and Medina counties into big rig parking lots.
According to an ODOT news release, the I-71 southbound location is between SR 301 and U.S. 250 in Ashland County and the I-76 eastbound location is between SR 3 and SR 57 in Medina County.
ODOT said there will be no traffic disruptions along these routes during construction, which is expected to begin in early 2024.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.