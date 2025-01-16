One dead in Texas after 9-vehicle crash involving 3 semis

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — According to a news report from KCEN out of Texas, a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-35 in the McLennan County area has resulted in the death of one person and six others being taken to the hospital for injuries.
According to the Lorena Police Department and Robinson VFD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes at mile marker 328 around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in Hewitt. Police arrived and found a semi truck fully engulfed in flames, with a total of nine vehicles involved in the wreck.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), six cars and three tractor trailers were involved in the wreck, which occurred after a tractor-trailer didn’t match the speed of traffic that was slowing down for a road crew, ultimately hitting other cars.
In an update from officials at 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, the individual that died in the crash was identified as Jennifer James, 39, of Lorena. DPS also says six others have been taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for injuries.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.