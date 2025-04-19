Overturned truck spills 18 tons of asphalt on I-440 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A truck overturned, spilling 18 tons of asphalt across Interstate 440 eastbound at Springer Boulevard, according to a post on X published by the Arkansas State Police late Friday morning, April 18.
The interstate, which runs between I-40 and the I-30/I-530 interchange in central Arkansas, provides access to the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport and the Port of Little Rock on the Arkansas River, as well as numerous industrial and warehousing sites.
Traffic in the eastbound lanes was shut down for about two hours as crews worked to clear the drive lanes.
The lanes had been cleared and reopened by about 1:45 p.m. according to a brief from local news outlet THV11.
