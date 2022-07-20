Police: GPS led to stolen Swift semi used by Arkansas bank robbery suspect as getaway vehicle

MARION, Ark. — The man who robbed a Marion, Arkansas, bank used a stolen big rig as an escape vehicle, according to law enforcement.

WMC-TV reports that Brandon McGruder, 24, of Forrest City, Arkansas, used a blue tractor stolen from Swift Transportation as his getaway vehicle after the alleged June 21 robbery of a Regions Bank in Marion.

McGruder was not working for Swift at the time of the robbery, officials said, noting that he had been terminated by the company before the robbery.

Police told WMC-TV that McGruder knew where the company kept its vehicle keys.

Video from inside the bank showed the suspect, identified by law enforcement as McGruder, demanding money from a teller, putting it in a duffle bag and leaving on foot. Surveillance cameras showed the suspect getting into a blue bobtail tractor on Manor Street. The vehicle was then seen traveling north on the East Interstate-55 service road.

The stolen tractor was equipped with GPS tracking, which led police to McGruder’s location, where they were able to take him into custody.

McGruder reportedly told police that he had stolen the vehicle the previous day.