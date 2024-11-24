TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Semi-truck driver seriously hurt in rollover crash with pickup truck in Washington state

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Semi-truck driver seriously hurt in rollover crash with pickup truck in Washington state
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Semi-truck driver seriously hurt in rollover crash with pickup truck in Washington state
A semi-truck driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Kelso, Wash. on Friday (Courtesy of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

KELSO Wash. — According to a news report from KPTV in Portland, a semi-truck driver was severely injured in a rollover crash that involved a pickup truck in Kelso, Wash. on Friday night, citiing the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

According to the report, shortly before 11:30 p.m., emergency responders were sent to the two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 5 Southbound off-ramp at exit 42. They found the semi-truck on its side, with the 57-year-old driver pinned inside.

Firefighters and police had to first stabilize the semi, and then cut away the “entangled metal” from around the driver. The whole process took two hours, firefighters said.

KPTV reported that the man was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was treated for muscular skeletal injuries including a severe injury to his lower left leg, and then was transferred to a trauma hospital.

The driver of the involved pickup truck was also given a medical check for chest pain.

According to firefighters, “multiple responders, some with over 20 years of experience, expressed that this was one of the most challenging and complex car accidents, involving extrication of a patient, they had experienced in their careers.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE