South Texas smugglers, ringleaders sentenced for transporting nearly 2,500 people in $2.9 million conspiracy

McALLEN, Texas – Two non-U.S. citizens have been ordered to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and a related scheme to transport aliens within the United States, according to a July 30 statment issued by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani along with Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas issued a press release giving details of the case.

Luis Enrique Moctezuma-Acosta, 37, and Scarlett Fuentes-Gavarrette, 34, pleaded guilty in March to laundering over $2 million in monetary instruments and conspiracy to transport illegal aliens. Both are Mexican nationals who illegally resided in Mission.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane has now ordered the couple to serve 240 months in federal prison. Not U.S. citizens, they are expected to face removal proceedings following their sentences.

Prosecutors say at the hearing, the court heard recordings of undocumented aliens held against their will and begging their families to pay smugglers for their release. Evidence further revealed the organization proudly boasted about using their trucking business as a front, which not only facilitated the alien smuggling but also enabled the laundering of $2.9 million.

According to the release issued by the USASDOT, the court also considered the lavish lifestyle the co-conspirators led, all while exploiting individuals who were seeking a better life. The organization had referred to them as “products” and abandoned some in the harsh conditions of the brush without food or water, resulting in the death of one.

Prosecutors mentioned that in handing down the sentence, the court noted his concurrence that this is one of the largest alien smuggling take downs this district has seen in recent history.

“With today’s sentencing, we send a clear and powerful message to all criminal organizations involved in human smuggling and money laundering,” said Hamdani. “From the rural areas of Central America to the bustling streets of Boston, Massachusetts, no criminal organization is beyond the relentless reach of the Department of Justice. The lengthy sentences handed down today are a testament to our unwavering determination to dismantle these ruthless networks and bring their leaders to justice. Let this serve as a stark warning: those who exploit vulnerable individuals for profit will face the full force of the law. We will not rest until every corner of these criminal enterprises is exposed and dismantled, ensuring the safety and dignity of our communities.”

“This case started as a money laundering investigation at a business. FBI agents did a phenomenal job following the evidence to uncover a much larger conspiracy involving human smuggling,” said Tapp of the FBI’s San Antonio Field Office. “I want to thank our partners at the Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Insurance and the McAllen Police Department for their assistance with this case and their continued partnership in keeping our south Texas communities safe.”

Prosecutors say the conspiracy involved a sophisticated network of alien smugglers across the United States utilizing commercial airplanes, tractor-trailers and various other smuggling methods.

The investigation, which involved multiple agencies including the FBI, Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Insurance and McAllen Police Department, began in November 2019 and revealed the LEMA smuggling organization brought 2,459 undocumented migrants from the Southwest border regions further into the northern parts of the United States. The network spanned from Honduras to as far north as Boston, Massachusetts, with a heavy emphasis on smuggling Brazilian nationals.

Authorities say on March 9, 2023, authorities executed multiple search warrants at Fuentes-Gavarrette and Moctezuma-Acosta’s properties, at which time they seized over $1.5 million in cash. The locations included their residence and a purported car dealership they operated as a front business. Throughout the investigation, law enforcement also seized approximately $2.69 million in assets and several luxury vehicles, such as a 2023 Escalade, 2021 Ford Shelby Truck, jewelry and several pieces of real property.

Both will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.