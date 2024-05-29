TravelCenters of America creates dozens of truck parking spaces with 2 new locations

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America has created 150 new truck parking spaces with two new locations in the South.
Stores in St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jonesboro, Arkansas, are now open.
The Jonesboro location is at 3021 Dr. MLK Jr. Drive. The facility’s amenities include 90 truck parking spaces, 86 car parking spaces, seven private showers, laundry, a driver’s lounge, 16 gasoline fueling positions, six diesel fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), KFC and a convenience store that has hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise.
The facility will also include a dog park in the near future.
The St. Rose store, located at 10405 E Airline Hwy, offers drivers and motorists 60 truck parking spaces, 20 car parking spaces, three private showers, laundry, five gasoline fueling positions, five fueling positions with DEF and a convenience store that has a deli, hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise. The facility will also include a KFC in the near future.
