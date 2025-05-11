TheTrucker.com
Truck parking at I-80 rest area at mile marker 180 to close May 12

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
Truck parking at I-80 rest area at mile marker 180 to close May 12

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Truck parking at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near Victor, Iowa (mile marker 180) will be closed beginning Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Cedar Rapids construction office, the parking lot will be rebuilt, with additional truck parking spaces added.

The truck parking lot will be reopened to truck traffic in early July.

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

