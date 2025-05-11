Truck parking at I-80 rest area at mile marker 180 to close May 12

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Truck parking at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near Victor, Iowa (mile marker 180) will be closed beginning Monday, May 12, 2025.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Cedar Rapids construction office, the parking lot will be rebuilt, with additional truck parking spaces added.
The truck parking lot will be reopened to truck traffic in early July.
