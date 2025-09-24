Christian Sanchez Cantù wins Landstar’s 52nd truck giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Landstar System Inc. is awarding owner-operator Christian Sanchez Cantù a Landstar blue 2026 Freightliner Cascadia for its latest annual truck giveaway.

“It’s always an honor to be part of this incredible tradition,” said Frank Lonegro, Landstar president, CEO. “Each truck giveaway is more than just a celebration. The giveaway is a moment to recognize the dedication and professionalism of our independent business capacity owners. We’re proud to celebrate Christian’s commitment to safety, security and service with this new truck. We look forward to seeing how this opportunity helps Christian continue along the road to success.”

The truck is awarded to a deserving independent Landstar business capacity owner (BCO), the company’s term for independent owner-operators who lease to Landstar.

Sanchez Cantù was awarded the truck during Landstar BCO Appreciation Days held this year in Bossier City, La.

Christian Sanchez Cantù

Sanchez Cantù from Laredo, Texas, was one of five finalists randomly selected from the contest’s pool of approximately 8,000 eligible BCOs. The truck giveaway is traditionally the highlight of Landstar’s BCO Appreciation Days, a two-day event held annually to thank leased owner-operators for their commitment to safety, security and customer service excellence.

Following the announcement, Sanchez Cantù stood in front of his new truck, sharing how the win marked a turning point in his journey as an independent owner-operator.

“This truck will greatly improve my ability to run my business,” Sanchez Cantù said. “I prayed I was going to win and that this event would be a positive day for me, and it was. I am very grateful and overwhelmed.”

High Safety Standards Key to Eligibility

Eligible Landstar owner-operators automatically earned entries to this truck giveaway throughout the year by safely delivering loads during the giveaway period. They were eligible to earn more entries for the giveaway by attending safety meetings and participating in Landstar’s nationwide Safety Thursday Conference Call held each month throughout the year.

After the entry period closed, all entries were pooled and a computerized random number generator selected the finalists. Finalists are required to be present at the giveaway. Landstar purchases and gives away a brand-new truck twice a year to eligible BCOs. The very first truck giveaway was in 1994. This marks the 52nd truck giveaway in the company’s history and is the second giveaway this year.

Landstar Two Million Mile Safe Driver George Eason won the Landstar BCO All-Star Truck Giveaway in July. In both giveaways, Landstar pays for the truck’s tag, tax and title.