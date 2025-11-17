Massive recall impacts over 19,000 Daimler and Wabash trucks and trailers

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting recalls impacting over 19,000 Daimler and Wabash trucks and trailers.

Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling the following:

2020-2026 Western Star 49X.

Freightliner Business Class M2.

Freightliner 114SD.

Freightliner 108SD.

2021-2026 Western Star 47X.

2021-2023 Freightliner 122SD.

2022 Western Star 48X.

2023 Western Star 4700.

The axle clamp fasteners may be loose, which can result in a loss of vehicle control. This recall impacts 18,783 trucks.

Remedy

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 3, 2026. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is F1027.

Wabash National Corporation

Wabash National Corporation (Wabash) is recalling certain 2025-2026 Stepdeck trailers. The incorrect rear impact guard may have been installed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 223, “Rear Impact Guards” and 224, “Rear Impact Protection.”

This recall impacts 295 trailers.

Remedy

Wabash will replace the rear impact guards, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 4, Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.

Wabash is also recalling additional 2025-2026 Stepdeck trailers. The incorrect rear impact guard may have been installed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 223, “Rear Impact Guards.”

This recall impacts 158 trailers.

Remedy

Wabash will replace the rear impact guards, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 5, 2026. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.