ATG honors its veterans and military employees

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Advantage Truck Group (ATG) held Veterans Day breakfast celebrations at each of its eight New England locations to honor its employees who are veterans and active-duty service members.

“Our veterans and active military members are valuable members of the ATG team,” said Kevin G. Holmes, president, CEO. “We are proud to recognize them and extend our gratitude for their service, sacrifice and dedication to our nation,”

ATG employee members and managers came together to cook the meals and show their appreciation to their colleagues.

Military-Friendly Gold Employer

Nearly 15% of ATG’s employees are veterans and active military members, and the company’s designation as a Military-Friendly Gold Employer reflects its ranking among top employers for recruiting, retaining and advancing military service members and veterans.

“ATG provides transitional career opportunities for both veterans and active duty military that leverage their skills and experiences, in roles from diesel technicians, shop foremen and service advisors, to training, warehouse and facilities positions,” ATG said. “The company also offers paid technician apprenticeships across its dealer locations as well as ongoing education and certification classes at its dedicated training center.”

Throughout the year, ATG supports veterans through its Haulin’ 4 Hunger program, donating fresh meals to Veterans Inc., the largest provider of support services to veterans and their families in New England. ATG is also a member of the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (ESGR) and is actively engaged with the ESGR New Hampshire branch.