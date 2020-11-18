CVSA seeks nominations for International Driver Excellence Award

GREENBELT, Md. — This year has seen numerous new challenges for commercial drivers, from the COVID-19 pandemic to riots, changing legislation and more. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) wants to recognize an exceptional professional commercial motor vehicle driver with the International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA). This annual award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond the performance of their duties as a commercial motor vehicle driver.

“While we always appreciate commercial drivers’ hard work and commitment to safety, this year, we’re especially excited to accept nominations for IDEA,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “This year, it is particularly important to acknowledge the professional drivers who continued to work during such challenging times and IDEA is the perfect way for a motor carrier to say, ‘thank you’ and, ‘I appreciate you’ to their drivers.”

IDEA is open to the entire commercial motor vehicle industry, which includes drivers of motor coaches and large trucks. Individuals do not have to be a member of or affiliated with CVSA to submit a nomination.

Nominees for IDEA must have:

At least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle with a clean driving record for the past three years;

No felony convictions;

No safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years; and

No driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

The IDEA winner will receive $2,500 and a trophy. In addition, if the 2021 CVSA Workshop is conducted in-person, airfare to Louisville, Kentucky, and hotel accommodations at the Louisville Marriott Downtown will be provided for the winner and one guest. The IDEA winner will be presented with his or her award during the general session of the CVSA Workshop on April 19, 2021. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Friday, Dec. 11.

Click here for more information and to obtain the IDEA nomination form. Click here for a list of past IDEA winners.