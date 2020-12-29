NCI names Walter Lee driver of the month for November

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) has named Walter Lee of El Cajon, California, as the company’s November driver of the month. Lee has driven for NCI’s Elite Fleet since October 2014, delivering freight primarily in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

“I chose NCI for a couple reasons,” Lee said. “First, our equipment maintenance is the best in the industry, and in a close second, I saw fewer National trucks sitting around truck stops waiting for loads than most other companies. NCI has longevity, financial security, and knows drivers by name most of the time; we are not treated like a truck number.”

Lee also noted that he wanted to drive for a company that offered “a paycheck I’m not embarrassed of, get me home regularly, and never lose sight of the fact we have a life outside the truck. I wanted to live life, not just survive.”

When asked why he stays with NCI, he referred to the company’s overall attitude toward its employees and clients.

“I learned very early on that NCI follows the golden rule: ‘Do unto others what you have them to do to you,’” he stated. “It’s not written anywhere that I’ve seen, but they live it out. After 26 years and more than 2.5 million miles of trucking, NCI treats me like I expect to be treated.”

Lee received a $1,000 bonus in recognition of his driver of the month status. He is now eligible to win NCI’s 2020 driver of the year award, which comes with a $10,000 prize.