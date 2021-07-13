TheTrucker.com
REAL Women in Trucking to host 5th annual Queen of the Road awards

By The Trucker News Staff -
Recipients of REAL Women in Trucking’s 2021 Queen of the Road awards are, from left, Angela Baum, Mary Gomez and Darnise Harris. (Courtesy: REAL Women in Trucking)

LAS VEGAS — REAL Women in Trucking Inc. (RWIT) will host the fifth annual Queen of the Road awards amidst the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas on Aug. 14. The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Brio Italian Grille, 6653 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Five women will be honored during this year’s ceremony. Angela Baum, Darnise Harris and Mary Gomez are the 2021 Queen of the Road award recipients, and Brita Nowak and Jess Graham will be honored with the President’s Choice Trucking Industry Trailblazer award.

Each award recipient will receive a Visa gift card, a Queen of the Road commemorative plaque, free RWIT membership and a Queen of the Road event T-shirt, as well as a prize pack from event sponsors.

Other award nominees include Kenyette Godhigh-Bell, Cathy Vanerveer, Rebecka Tosh, Chelsey Warren, Robin Mills, Siobhan Clark, Nancy Brown, Tamie Cole, Christal Ruth, Linda Provence, Linda Arnone, Lesa Yo-yo Worley, Veronica Twyman, Kearsey Rothlander, Amie Cochran and Constance Moseley.

“Long before ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ were trending, REAL Women in Trucking was recognizing and supporting remarkable matriarchs of the trucking industry — women of color, lesbians, transgender individuals or those of different religions, abilities, backgrounds and identities — who were often invisible,” said Desiree Wood, president, REAL Women in Trucking.

The Queen of the Road awards were inspired by these women truck drivers, who have overcome obstacles and supported others in the industry. The Queen of the Road Awards is sponsored by RoadPro Family of Brands.

Those interested in attending this year’s awards ceremony can RSVP by emailing [email protected].

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
