REAL Women in Trucking to host 5th annual Queen of the Road awards

LAS VEGAS — REAL Women in Trucking Inc. (RWIT) will host the fifth annual Queen of the Road awards amidst the glitz and glamor of Las Vegas on Aug. 14. The presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Brio Italian Grille, 6653 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Five women will be honored during this year’s ceremony. Angela Baum, Darnise Harris and Mary Gomez are the 2021 Queen of the Road award recipients, and Brita Nowak and Jess Graham will be honored with the President’s Choice Trucking Industry Trailblazer award.

Each award recipient will receive a Visa gift card, a Queen of the Road commemorative plaque, free RWIT membership and a Queen of the Road event T-shirt, as well as a prize pack from event sponsors.

Other award nominees include Kenyette Godhigh-Bell, Cathy Vanerveer, Rebecka Tosh, Chelsey Warren, Robin Mills, Siobhan Clark, Nancy Brown, Tamie Cole, Christal Ruth, Linda Provence, Linda Arnone, Lesa Yo-yo Worley, Veronica Twyman, Kearsey Rothlander, Amie Cochran and Constance Moseley.

“Long before ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ were trending, REAL Women in Trucking was recognizing and supporting remarkable matriarchs of the trucking industry — women of color, lesbians, transgender individuals or those of different religions, abilities, backgrounds and identities — who were often invisible,” said Desiree Wood, president, REAL Women in Trucking.

The Queen of the Road awards were inspired by these women truck drivers, who have overcome obstacles and supported others in the industry. The Queen of the Road Awards is sponsored by RoadPro Family of Brands.

Those interested in attending this year’s awards ceremony can RSVP by emailing [email protected].